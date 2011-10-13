NEW YORK, Oct 13 Investors pulled a net $24
million from equity funds in the week ended Oct. 12, but
outflows totaled $3.1 billion when exchange-traded funds are
excluded, suggesting retail investors missed a stock rally,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
Excluding ETFs -- a vehicle preferred by institutional
investors -- domestic funds reported net outflows of $2.07
billion and non-domestic funds reported net outflows of $1.04
billion, Lipper said.
The flow data suggested retail investors, who are more
longer-term in nature than institutional money, did not take
part in the past week's stock rally.
Large inflows to ETFs included $912 million to the SPDR S&P
500 ETF fund (SPY), $796 million to the iShares MSCI Emerging
Market fund (EEM) and $539 million to the iShares Russell 2000
Index fund (IWM).
When ETFs are included in total equity flow, domestic funds
reported net outflows of $98 million and non-domestic funds
reported net inflows of $74 million, Lipper said.
Excluding ETFs, taxable bond funds reported net inflows of
$2.63 billion, money market funds reported net cash outflows of
$2.19 billion, and municipal bond funds reported net cash
inflows of $84 million.
Lipper's weekly fund flows data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds -0.024 -0.00 2,598.316 10,408
Domestic Equities -0.098 -0.01 1,937.810 7,862
Non-Domestic Equities 0.074 0.01 660.506 2,546
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.078 0.37 1,403.354 4,515
All Money Market Funds -2.192 -0.09 2,368.111 1,477
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.084 0.02 333.620 1,594
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)