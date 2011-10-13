NEW YORK, Oct 13 Investors pulled a net $24 million from equity funds in the week ended Oct. 12, but outflows totaled $3.1 billion when exchange-traded funds are excluded, suggesting retail investors missed a stock rally, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Excluding ETFs -- a vehicle preferred by institutional investors -- domestic funds reported net outflows of $2.07 billion and non-domestic funds reported net outflows of $1.04 billion, Lipper said.

The flow data suggested retail investors, who are more longer-term in nature than institutional money, did not take part in the past week's stock rally.

Large inflows to ETFs included $912 million to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund ( SPY ), $796 million to the iShares MSCI Emerging Market fund ( EEM ) and $539 million to the iShares Russell 2000 Index fund ( IWM ).

When ETFs are included in total equity flow, domestic funds reported net outflows of $98 million and non-domestic funds reported net inflows of $74 million, Lipper said.

Excluding ETFs, taxable bond funds reported net inflows of $2.63 billion, money market funds reported net cash outflows of $2.19 billion, and municipal bond funds reported net cash inflows of $84 million.

Lipper's weekly fund flows data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds -0.024 -0.00 2,598.316 10,408 Domestic Equities -0.098 -0.01 1,937.810 7,862 Non-Domestic Equities 0.074 0.01 660.506 2,546 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.078 0.37 1,403.354 4,515 All Money Market Funds -2.192 -0.09 2,368.111 1,477 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.084 0.02 333.620 1,594 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)