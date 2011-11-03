NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. investors put modest levels of fresh cash to work in both stock and bond funds in the week ended Nov. 2, while money market funds saw outflows top $11.5 billion, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.

Equity funds pulled in a net $3.1 billion while bond funds had $882 million in net new cash during a week when a solution for Greece's debt troubles appeared at hand before Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called for a referendum on required austerity measures. [ID:nL5E7M300J]

Papandreou's call for a referendum on Monday was later withdrawn on Thursday after his political future was cast into doubt by the move, which unsettled global markets.

Excluding the activity of exchange-traded funds, equity funds pulled in a net $94 million. Taxable bond funds, excluding ETF's, had net inflows of more than $2 billion.

ETFs are considered, anecdotally, to represent the investment flows from large institutions.

U.S. municipal bond funds reported $141 million of net inflows.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 3.149 0.12 2,659.938 10,254 - Domestic Equities 2.021 0.10 1,986.266 7,734 - Non-Domestic Equities 1.128 0.17 673.672 2,520 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.882 0.06 1,428.024 4,431 All Money Market Funds -11.563 -0.49 2,356.119 1,490 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.141 0.04 332.057 1,515 (Reporting by Daniel Bases)