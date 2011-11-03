* Higher risk sectors main recipients of cash

* Money market funds see $11.5 billion in outflows (Adds data, comment, byline)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. investors put modest levels of fresh cash to work in both stock and bond funds in the week ended Nov. 2, while money market funds saw outflows top $11.5 billion, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.

Equity funds pulled in a net $3.1 billion while bond funds had $882 million in net new cash during a week when a solution for Greece's debt troubles appeared at hand before Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Monday called for a referendum on required austerity measures. [ID:nL5E7M300J]

Papandreou's call for a referendum was withdrawn on Thursday after his political future was cast into doubt by the move, which also unsettled global markets.

"When you look back to last week's news, the euro zone appeared to be committed to solving their problems, but now that is in question given the latest moves out of Greece," said Matthew Lemieux, a research analyst at Lipper.

Even though the market gave up the gains made early in the reporting period, with the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX declining 1.91 percent, cash still went into higher risk sectors.

Excluding the activity of exchange-traded funds, equity funds pulled in a net $94 million. Taxable bond funds, excluding ETF's, had net inflows of more than $2 billion.

ETFs are considered, anecdotally, to represent the investment flows from large institutions.

"It looks like investors were still putting risk back into their portfolios. Cash flowed into the Russell 2000 iShares and the MSCI emerging markets ETFs. So it wasn't just equity but also the higher risk equity sector," Lemieux said.

In equities, the iShares Russell 2000 index fund ( IWM ) took in a net $1.9 billion, its best week since mid-September. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets equity fund ( EEM ) had $1.4 billion in fresh cash committed, its best week since early April.

Emerging market equities overall pulled in $1.9 billion while emerging debt funds had inflows of $155 million.

"There is a kind of pressure in the market to get returns when you can. We might be seeing some short-term bets to get returns before the rough year closes out. It is being driven by ETFs," Lemieux said.

Higher risk-taking was not limited to equities.

The biggest winner of the week was corporate high yield funds, pulling in a net $1.9 billion versus an outflow of $851 million from U.S. Treasury funds.

U.S. municipal bond funds reported $141 million of net inflows.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 3.149 0.12 2,659.938 10,254 - Domestic Equities 2.021 0.10 1,986.266 7,734 - Non-Domestic Equities 1.128 0.17 673.672 2,520 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.882 0.06 1,428.024 4,431 All Money Market Funds -11.563 -0.49 2,356.119 1,490 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.141 0.04 332.057 1,515 (Reporting by Daniel Bases)