NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. equity mutual funds pulled in fresh cash in the week ended Nov. 9, but the gains were due primarily to inflows for exchange traded funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Overall, equity mutual funds pulled in $8.2 billion in net new money while taxable bond funds had inflows of $4.7 billion.

Excluding ETFs, which are considered, anecdotally, to represent the investment flows from large institutions, equity funds had net outflows of $519 million.

Taxable bond funds, ex-ETFs, pulled in a net $3.5 billion, the data showed.

At the same time, money market mutual funds has net inflows of $17 billion, the biggest single week of net new cash moving into the safe-haven space since the week ended Aug. 10.

Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $761 million.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 8.204 0.31 2,651.758 10,303 - Domestic Equities 7.787 0.39 1,986.338 7,770 - Non-Domestic Equities 0.416 0.06 665.420 2,533 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.716 0.33 1,427.526 4,424 All Money Market Funds 17.048 0.73 2,353.043 1,465 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.761 0.23 332.714 1,513