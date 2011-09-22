* Investors withdraw $1.65 bln from all equity funds
* U.S. equity funds lose $4.6 bln, int'l takes in $2.9 bln
* Bulk of outflows from ETFs, sign of institutional money
* Taxable bond funds take in $2.9 bln, municipals $296 mln
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Investors withdrew $4.6
billion from domestic equity funds in the week ended Sept. 21,
but added $2.9 billion in international stocks, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
The bulk of the outflow in domestic equity funds came from
exchange-traded funds, suggesting that institutional money
fled in a week marked by the downgrade of Italian debt,
renewed concerns about Greek debt and sour economic news.
All equity funds combined suffered $1.65 billion in net
outflows.
Investors' optimism that Europeans were moving to resolve
the region's long-simmering debt crisis and that the Federal
Reserve would move to avert economic recession had lifted
global markets at the beginning of the five-day period.
"I don't think investors really had the time to have a
meltdown," said Tom Roseen, a Lipper senior analyst in Denver.
"My takeaway from this was it could have been a lot worse, as
far as outflows go."
But the mood darkened after the Fed said on Wednesday that
the U.S. economy faces "significant downside risks."
"The everyday investor felt pretty good for most of the
week," Roseen said. "However, the active traders, those were
the guys moving the market."
The outflow from domestic ETFs was $4.3 billion, while
from domestic non-ETFs, the outflow was just $271 million.
Roseen said the data suggests retail investors are staying
conservative, through selective stock selection and staying
invested in equities, while continuing to buy municipal
bonds.
ETFs also accounted for the bulk of money flowing into
international equity funds, at $2.8 billion. Only $101 million
flowed into non-ETF international equity funds.
Taxable bond funds took in $2.9 billion, almost evenly
divided between ETF and non-ETF funds. Municipal bond funds
took in $296 million, almost 93 percent going to non-ETFs.
Money market funds had $15.9 billion in outflows.
Lipper's weekly fund flows data are compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds -1.648 -0.06 2,554.858 10,444
- Domestic Equities -4.588 -0.23 1,910.447 7,898
- Non-Domestic Equities 2.941 0.45 644.411 2,546
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.906 0.21 1,407.818 4,432
All Money Market Funds - 15.923 -0.67 2,362.942 1,500
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.296 0.09 335.692 1,599
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jan
Paschal)