NEW YORK, March 17 Cash withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund, previously overseen by Bill Gross, have consistently benefited the Metropolitan West Total Return Bond and Dodge & Cox Income, according to a Morningstar analysis released on Tuesday.

"Gold-rated Metropolitan West Total Return Bond and Gold-rated Dodge & Cox Income landed in the top five for the fifth consecutive month," Alina Lamy, senior analyst at Morningstar, wrote in a February fund flow report. "These two funds continue to be the new investor favorites in the intermediate-term bond category."

In the 12 months ended February, MetWest Total Return has seen roughly $32.6 billion in net inflows and Dodge & Cox Income has attracted about $16 billion of net inflows. In February alone, MetWest Total Return posted net inflows of $4 billion while Dodge & Cox Income posted net inflows of over $1 billion.

The MetWest Fund families are overseen by Los Angeles-based TCW, which is led by Tad Rivelle, chief investment officer of fixed-income.

The inflows into MetWest and Dodge & Cox Income come as Pimco reported another $8.6 billion of outflows in February from the Pimco Total Return Fund, bringing withdrawals to $76.6 billion since Gross moved from Pimco to Janus Capital Group Inc. .

The $124.7 billion Pimco fund is now fraction of its size nearly two years ago, when under Gross it ranked as the world's largest mutual fund, with $292.9 billion in assets in April 2013.

Lamy of Morningstar said Vanguard continued to dominate inflows among passive providers and took the lead among active providers in February.

In the 12 months ended February, Vanguard attracted net inflows of over $20 billion in its active funds while posting a whopping $225.3 billion of net inflows into its passively-managed funds. In February alone, Vanguard saw $2.65 billion of net inflows into its active accounts and about $19.6 billion in its passively-managed funds.

Meanwhile, Pimco has seen roughly $166.4 billion of net withdrawals in its actively-managed funds for the one-year ended February.

"The longer-term monthly outflows seem to have almost nothing to do with performance and almost everything to do with a phenomenon I would call, to borrow a term from physics, investor inertia," Lamy said. "It's as if the momentum of past redemptions keeps propelling investors forward in the same direction, irrespective of other forces such as performance, quality of management, or overall reputation of the firm." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)