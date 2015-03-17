By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 17 Cash withdrawals from the
Pimco Total Return Fund, previously overseen by Bill Gross, have
consistently benefited the Metropolitan West Total Return Bond
and Dodge & Cox Income, according to a
Morningstar analysis released on Tuesday.
"Gold-rated Metropolitan West Total Return Bond and
Gold-rated Dodge & Cox Income landed in the top five for the
fifth consecutive month," Alina Lamy, senior analyst at
Morningstar, wrote in a February fund flow report. "These two
funds continue to be the new investor favorites in the
intermediate-term bond category."
In the 12 months ended February, MetWest Total Return has
seen roughly $32.6 billion in net inflows and Dodge & Cox Income
has attracted about $16 billion of net inflows. In February
alone, MetWest Total Return posted net inflows of $4 billion
while Dodge & Cox Income posted net inflows of over $1 billion.
The MetWest Fund families are overseen by Los Angeles-based
TCW, which is led by Tad Rivelle, chief investment officer of
fixed-income.
The inflows into MetWest and Dodge & Cox Income come as
Pimco reported another $8.6 billion of outflows in February from
the Pimco Total Return Fund, bringing withdrawals to $76.6
billion since Gross moved from Pimco to Janus Capital Group Inc.
.
The $124.7 billion Pimco fund is now fraction of its size
nearly two years ago, when under Gross it ranked as the world's
largest mutual fund, with $292.9 billion in assets in April
2013.
Lamy of Morningstar said Vanguard continued to dominate
inflows among passive providers and took the lead among active
providers in February.
In the 12 months ended February, Vanguard attracted net
inflows of over $20 billion in its active funds while posting a
whopping $225.3 billion of net inflows into its
passively-managed funds. In February alone, Vanguard saw $2.65
billion of net inflows into its active accounts and about $19.6
billion in its passively-managed funds.
Meanwhile, Pimco has seen roughly $166.4 billion of net
withdrawals in its actively-managed funds for the one-year ended
February.
"The longer-term monthly outflows seem to have almost
nothing to do with performance and almost everything to do with
a phenomenon I would call, to borrow a term from physics,
investor inertia," Lamy said. "It's as if the momentum of past
redemptions keeps propelling investors forward in the same
direction, irrespective of other forces such as performance,
quality of management, or overall reputation of the firm."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)