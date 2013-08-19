NEW YORK Aug 19 Investors have withdrawn $19.7
billion from bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds so far
in August as fears of a pullback in the Federal Reserve's
stimulus continue to drive bond selling, data from research
provider TrimTabs Investment Research showed on Monday.
The withdrawals from bond funds, which spanned the first 12
trading days of August, have already surpassed the $14.8 billion
that was pulled out in all of July, TrimTabs said. Investors
have taken $103.5 billion from bond funds since the start of
June, the research provider said.
"We are concerned that the Fed is starting to lose control
of the bond market, which is not good news for the stock market
or the highly leveraged U.S. economy," the TrimTabs report said.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond jumped to 3.91
percent in intraday trading Monday, the highest level since
August 2011. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose
as high as 2.90 percent or 128 basis points higher than the
yield on May 2. As yields rise, prices fall.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgages monthly in an effort to spur hiring and keep interest
rates low. The purchases have been a major source of support for
both bond and stock markets.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered a selloff in the bond
market when he told Congress on May 22 that the central bank
could begin reducing its purchases this year if the U.S. economy
looked strong enough.
Investors are turning their focus to the release of the
minutes from the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday, which will be
assessed for any hints of when the U.S. central bank plans to
reduce its bond buying.