NEW YORK, Sept 17 Jeffrey Ubben, chief executive
of ValueAct Capital, recommended global insurance broker Willis
Group Holdings PLC as a buy idea at the Value Investing
Congress Tuesday.
Speaking at the investment conference in New York City,
Ubben said that the company benefits from a new chief executive
and a secularly growing industry. Dominic Casserley became CEO
of Willis in Jan. 2013.
Ubben, whose firm took a $2 billion stake in Microsoft Corp
earlier this year, declined to comment on the company.
"I can't really talk about Microsoft because we are in the
middle of stuff," Ubben said.