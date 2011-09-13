By Ashleigh Patterson
| NEW YORK, Sept 13
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Are Generation X and
Generation Y investors ready for a baby boom beating?
As the first wave of that pig-in-a-python generation - the
79 million Americans born between 1946 and 1964 - move into
retirement, experts warn a boomer stock sell-off could cause
equity valuations to plummet, likely sending the portfolios of
young investors into a tailspin.
"The peak of the valuation in U.S. equities was 10 years
ago," says T. Doug Dale Jr., an adviser with Security Ballew
Wealth Management in Jacksonville, Mississippi. "Valuation
levels are coming down. You have a lot of baby boomers selling
off assets as they need to liquidate for retirement and that
will further exacerbate the decline in valuations."
Researchers from the San Francisco Federal Reserve recently
said that demographics actually point to a bearish trend in
stocks. Aging populations create headwinds in the market, they
said after studying the link between demographics and asset
prices.
The Fed researchers looked at the ratio of investors aged
40 to 49 (those likely trying to build equity) to those aged 60
to 69 (those likely to be shifting allocation towards safer
investment vehicles such as bonds).
They then compared this ratio to the year-end
price/earnings ratio from 1954 to 2010 and found a strong
correlation between shifting demographics and stock prices.
Their results spell bad news for a full market recovery:
The model-generated path for real stock prices implied by
demographic trends is quite bearish. Real stock prices follow a
downward trend until 2021, cumulatively declining about 13
percent relative to 2010. The subsequent recovery is quite
slow. Indeed, real stock prices are not expected to return to
their 2010 level until 2027.
PREPARING FOR THE WORST
Not all younger investors are fleeing in panic.
"I'll probably just ride it out - if it's not great at
first, we probably won't be pulling much out anyway," says
30-year-old Ruth Recktenwald, a Silicon Valley semiconductor
technician. "If we take a loss, then we take a loss."
Recktenwald and her husband annually invest in their 401(k)s,
IRAs and Roth IRA accounts, and allocate their money to nothing
riskier than broad-based index funds. They're following the
traditional advice that young investors should aggressively
seek returns, allocating most of their portfolios in equities.
But some people, like David Hefty, CEO and co-founder of
Hefty Wealth Partners in Auburn, Indiana, say that traditional
buy-and-hold strategy is out of whack with changing
demographics. As a Gen X investor himself, Hefty, 34, says what
worked for the baby boomers won't work for the generations of
investors to come. He tells his clients to move their money
around more aggressively.
"When you look at what happened with the boomers, you see
that when we came out of a recession in 1982 there was an
unprecedented bull market," Hefty says, adding the parents of
Gen Y investors are stuck in the 1990's with a buy-and-hold
mentality they're likely passing on to the next generation.
But research suggests Generation Y investors may already be
shying away from equities, adopting a conservative approach
thanks to the psychological baggage of the the Great Recession.
A recent survey by MFS Investment Management shows 40 percent
of Gen Y investors said they agreed with the statement: "I will
never feel comfortable investing in the stock market," while
another 30 percent said protecting principle was their primary
investment objective.
"Will that generation wind up being more conservative than
the generations ahead of it? I would say yes," says Dale. "The
generation that went through the Great Depression is what
they're going to wind up looking like."
Advisers tell younger investors to steer a path between
abject fear of stocks and blind allegiance. Here are some of
the ways they say Gen X and Gen Y can build their own fortunes
without getting slammed when the older folk sell.
GO TACTICAL
Tactical asset allocation (TAA) is an active-management
portfolio strategy that involves shifting your money among
various asset classes in response to market conditions. It
flies in the face of the traditional buy-and-hold strategy that
boomers know and love.
"In your 401(k), do your homework and find a tactical
management solution," says Hefty. "Push your HR department to
make sure you get what you need to be successful."
Hefty believes his firm's tactical strategy will allow his
clients to not only protect assets, but also to make money in a
secular bear market as they did in the 2008-2009 financial
crisis. "We're 100 percent in cash right now and this is
fantastic for us," he says. "When things really start breaking
down in the next few months, we'll probably start shorting the
market to make money on the way down. Once it starts to bottom
out and everyone in the country pulls out, we'll start buying
stocks and ride it back up."
A word of caution for investors: Not all tactical managers
are alike, and over the years there has been a lot of academic
research pointing to the difficulty, if not impossibility, of
profitably timing the market. Timing is everything in a
tactical strategy, so it amplifies the risks of active
management. In other words, the more flexibility your manager
has, the more room for error. Also, active trading could
increase fees and taxes.
DON'T BE SCARED, BE GREEDY
The most famous and wealthy investor in the world - Warren
Buffett - may have been on to something when he said, "We
simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be
greedy only when others are fearful."
When other investors are panicking, don't fall prey to a
herd mentality, says Frank Fantozzi, president and CEO of
Planned Financial Services in Cleveland, Ohio. "Whenever there
is chaos, there is opportunity," he says.
When you look at the psychology of investing, people are
often their own worst enemy - buying when the market is rising
and selling off when they think it's tanking. "It's been proven
time and time again that when you look at the average rate of
return for a mutual fund and compare it to the average
individual investor return, the average investor return is
usually less than 50 percent" of the funds' return. says
Fantozzi. So, don't trust your gut. Do the opposite.
Depending on your investment time horizon, a plummet in
stock prices may be an ample opportunity to get greedy and load
up on on cheap equities, says Dale. "You have to be willing to
buy more when stocks are down," he says. Even if your own
holdings take a hit, if your timeline is long enough you should
bounce back, cashing into the time-value of your investment.
THINK GLOBAL
The U.S. is not the economic powerhouse it used to be. In
the 70's, the U.S. made up two-thirds of global GDP. Now, it
sits around one-third, says Dale. "What that means is today,
if you limit yourself to just investing domestically, you're
limiting yourself to a third of the world's investing
opportunities," he says.
Developing countries in the emerging world are growing at
higher growth rates. As the global economy rebounded in 2010,
lower-income countries (per capita incomes with less than
$30,000 per year) averaged 6.6 percent growth compared to
high-income countries (more than $30,000) that averaged 2.9
percent growth. Asian countries currently account for
one-quarter of the world's middle class, but by 2020 that
portion will likely double, accounting for more than 40 percent
of global middle class consumption, according to the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
That's another reason, Dale says, to hold assets outside the
U.S., particularly in emerging markets.
The demand from the new middle class will not only bolster
global equities, but will likely help domestic valuations as
well. "The people on a global level who are starting to invest,
the people in Asia and South America, are developing a sense of
middle class. Where are they going to put their money? There
is going to be some level of demand from that group, even if
it's 10 to 15 percent of what the U.S. is," says Fantozzi.
Bottom line? Be an active and engaged investor. If you sit
on the sidelines, you'll likely miss an opportunity to either
save your bacon or make some. "Any time you go through economic
hardship, money is in motion. Those who are standing on the
tracks lose all their money and those who are standing off to
the side, collect all the money. During these types of times,
think of who you know - your family, friends, colleagues - more
of them will stand on the tracks than will step to the side,"
Hefty says.
