NEW YORK, April 14 Global equity mutual and
exchange-traded funds have so far this year pulled in net
inflows of $81.5 billion, putting them on track to beat a
four-month record high of $86 billion set nine year ago,
TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday.
Global equity mutual funds and ETFs surged to a record $34.8
billion in March, edging past the previous monthly record of
$34.4 billion in January 2013, TrimTabs data showed.
These funds raked in $14.8 billion this month through
Friday, and look likely to have the best four-month run of
inflows since December 2005 through March 2006.
"U.S. investors continue to follow the printing presses
into European and Japanese equities," said David Santschi, chief
executive officer of TrimTabs. "A record that has been held for
nine years is almost sure to fall."
Buying has been heaviest among European funds, Santschi
said.
