BRIEF-Beijing Etrol Technologies to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $5 million to $5.2 million
May 26 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Tuesday the likelihood of an "accident" involving Greece's debts had increased to a 55-60 percent probability.
"I think the probability of an accident is now somewhat higher. I don't think we can just muddle through forever on Greece," El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.
El-Erian said, while an accident involving Greece was not threatening to the euro zone economy, it would induce the European Central Bank to further loosen monetary policy. (Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $5 million to $5.2 million
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.