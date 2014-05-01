May 1 David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Inc.
posted returns of 4.3 percent in April, bringing its
year-to-date gain to 3.1 percent, according to sources familiar
with the hedge fund on Thursday.
Greenlight said in a letter last week that the $10 billion
hedge fund has started shorting a group of momentum stocks.
"There is a clear consensus that we are witnessing our
second tech bubble in 15 years," Greenlight said. "In our view,
the current bubble is an echo of the previous tech bubble, but
with fewer larger capitalization stocks and much less public
enthusiasm."
A spokesman for Greenlight declined to comment.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)