NEW YORK Jan 12 Bill Gross has acknowledged
publicly for the first time that he was fired from Pacific
Investment Management Co, the firm he co-founded in 1971,
largely confirming news reports of the internal turmoil.
Gross, in an interview with Bloomberg View, said he offered
to step down from Pimco's executive committee and compensation
committee and oversee closed-end funds after differences with
management over his personality and Pimco's business direction.
"For some reason still unbeknownst to me they didn't think
that was a good idea and they did fire me," Gross said in the
interview. "In the last few weeks, it blindsided me; I had no
idea that an executive committee could fire a founder and the
titular leader of the company."
Gross had managed the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's
largest bond fund, until his stunning departure on Sept. 26,
when he joined the much smaller Janus Capital Group Inc.
,
In October, Reuters reported that Gross had contacted
DoubleLine Capital co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, his fiercest
rival in the bond market, and asked Gundlach for a job because
he was about to be fired from Pimco.
Gundlach told Reuters: "Bill came out and told me, 'Pimco
doesn't want me anymore.' And I said, 'That is an unbelievably
stupid decision.'
"Then he told me, 'They are going to push the button and
fire me,' to which I said, "This is really distressing."
"They" were the members of Pimco's executive committee,
chaired by Pimco Chief Executive Doug Hodge.
Calls and emails to Pimco were not returned.
Gundlach also told Reuters that Gross told him that he had
proposed to Pimco's executive committee that he manage
considerably less money - roughly $40 billion to $50 billion -
and that he no longer wanted to run the flagship Total Return
Fund, which at the time had about $220 billion in assets.
Instead, Hodge and Pimco President Jay Jacobs told Gross the
executive committee had reached a different decision. Gross told
Gundlach the committee said: "We want you to leave soon."
Assets of the Total Return Fund at the end of December fell
to $143.4 billion.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)