NEW YORK May 4 The bull market "supercycle" for
stocks and bonds is approaching an end, as the unconventional
monetary policies that have bolstered asset prices since the
financial crisis are running out, widely followed investor Bill
Gross said on Monday.
The attempt by global central banks to cure a debt crisis
with more debt doesn't have much further to run, which will end
a rally that's lasted three and a half decades, the 71-year-old
manager wrote in an investment outlook for Janus Capital Group
Inc..
Gross, manager of the $1.5 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, has made such warnings before
and acknowledged they've come too early.
In May 2013, Gross, then the manager of the world's largest
bond fund, the Pimco Total Return Fund, jolted Wall Street
participants on social media with this Twitter post: "The
secular 30-yr bull market in bonds likely ended 4/29/2013."
On Monday, Gross said investors should stop focusing on
price appreciation and, instead, look to "mildly levered
income," such as his recommendation to short German government
debt.
"Credit-based oxygen is running out," Gross wrote in the
outlook, titled "A Sense of an Ending," in which he compared the
final stages of the market cycle with his own mortality.
"I merely have a sense of an ending, a secular bull market
ending with a whimper, not a bang."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)