* 'Credit based oxygen' running out, Gross writes
* Other managers also say supercycle may be exhausted
* Investors should stop focusing on price appreciation
* They should look to "mildly levered income," Gross says
(Adds more comments from Gross and portfolio manager)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, May 4 The bull market "supercycle" for
stocks and bonds is approaching an end, as the unconventional
monetary policies that have bolstered asset prices since the
financial crisis are running out, widely followed investor Bill
Gross said on Monday.
The attempt by global central banks to cure a debt crisis
with more debt doesn't have much further to run, which will end
a rally that's lasted three and a half decades, Gross said in an
investment outlook for Janus Capital Group Inc..
"Credit based oxygen is running out," Gross wrote in the
outlook titled, "A Sense of an Ending," in which he compared the
final stages of the financial market cycle with his own
mortality.
Gross, who turned 71 in April, wrote: "A 70-year-old reads
the obituaries with a self-awareness, as opposed to an item of
interest. Some point out that this heightened intensity should
make the moment all the more precious and therein lies the
challenge: Make it so; make it precious; savor what you have
done - family, career, giving back - the 'accumulation' that
(British author) Julian Barnes speaks to."
Gross, manager of the $1.5 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, has made similar warnings on
stocks and bonds before and acknowledged they've come too early.
In May 2013, Gross, who at the time was manager of the Pimco
Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, jolted Wall
Street participants on social media with a Twitter post saying:
"The secular 30-yr bull market in bonds likely ended 4/29/2013."
On Monday, Gross said successful managers who are neither
permanently optimistic or pessimistic on the market have spoken
to a "sense of an ending" as well.
"Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Ray Dalio, Jeremy
Grantham, among others, warn investors that our 35-year
investment supercycle may be exhausted."
Gross recommended that investors should stop focusing on
price appreciation and, instead, look to "mildly levered
income," such as his recommendation to short German government
debt.
"I merely have a sense of an ending, a secular bull market
ending with a whimper, not a bang. But if so, like death, only
the timing is in doubt," Gross said.
David Schawel, vice president and portfolio manager of
Square 1 Financial, said about Gross's latest prognostication:
"I think it's obvious that going forward, returns are going to
be lower across asset classes. However, it's proven very
difficult to guess the timing, as the last few years have
shown."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)