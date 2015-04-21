(Adds Gross comments on CNBC, details)
NEW YORK, April 21 Bill Gross of Janus Capital
Group Inc said on Tuesday that German 10-year Bunds were
"the short of a lifetime" and that the trade could earn 10-15
percent over a period of one to two years.
"It's certainly a trade that doesn't cost you anything in
the short-term because it doesn't yield anything, and it has an
ultimate potential of 10 or 15 percent over a one- or two-year
period," the closely watched U.S. bond investor told cable
television network CNBC.
Gross had previously said in a tweet on Tuesday that German
10-year Bunds were "the short of a lifetime. Better than the
pound in 1993. Only question is Timing / ECB QE."
Gross, who told CNBC his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
Fund was "in the trade" as of the last reporting
period at the end of March, also said the risk was "minimal"
relative to the reward and suggested the trade could earn more
through leverage.
"You've got 200 basis points of spread to narrow between
German bunds and U.S. Treasuries," Gross said. "If levered,
gosh, maybe you don't do as well as Soros and Druckenmiller, but
it comes close," he said.
Gross was referring to investors George Soros and Stanley
Druckenmiller, who made their names betting against the pound in
1992.
German 10-year Bund yields have hit fresh record
lows since the European Central Bank began purchases of
public-sector bonds on March 9 as part of its trillion-euro
stimulus program, with the latest low of 0.049 percent touched
on April 17.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, by
comparison, was last at 1.92 percent.
The ECB has committed to buying 60 billion euros of assets a
month with newly created money until September 2016, or longer
if needed, to get inflation back on track to hit its target of
just below 2 percent.
Gross also opined on the U.S. Justice Department's
announcement Tuesday of the arrest of a high-frequency trader in
Britain over charges he manipulated the futures market and
played a role in sparking the 2010 "flash crash."
Gross said he would point not to one individual, but to
leveraged financial market conditions.
"These things happen, it's really a function of leverage and
the ability I suppose of one individual or one firm to impose
their will on the market for a short period of time," Gross
said.
(Reporting By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Paul Simao)