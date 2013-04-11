BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
April 11 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief investment officer and chief executive of the $56 billion DoubleLine Capital LP, said on Thursday that his latest investment idea is a "short" bet against the shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill .
"I was going to save this for the upcoming Ira Sohn (conference) ... but I think a good short is Chipotle," Gundlach said at DoubleLine's annual luncheon at the Yacht Club in New York on Thursday. "Gourmet burrito is an oxymoron."
A year ago at the same investor luncheon, Gundlach told an audience that he was shorting the stock of Apple Inc at $610 and correctly predicted that the Apple stock price would fall to $425.
Chipotle shares are down 2.6 percent in the wake of the Gundlach investment call. Gundlach declined to provide any further detail on Chipotle shares.
Late last year, hedge-fund manager David Einhorn said his latest short idea was Chipotle, calling the fast-food chain's shares overvalued. Einhorn outlined the bearish case for the company, arguing that Chipotle's business was vulnerable to competition.
