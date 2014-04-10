April 10 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and
chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday
the global economy could potentially see a "deflationary scare"
again and added that he likes gold as a diversifier.
Speaking at an annual DoubleLine event in New York, Gundlach
said: "In Europe, the inflation rate is falling. In the United
States the inflation rate is lower than it was in 2011."
Gundlach, who helps manage approximately $49 billion in
assets, added: "I continue to believe that there is more
deflation in the world than most people appreciate."
