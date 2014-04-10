(Adds gold and bitcoin remarks)
By Sam Forgione
April 10 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and
chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday
the global economy could potentially see a "deflationary scare"
again and added that he likes gold as a diversifier.
Speaking at an annual DoubleLine event in New York, Gundlach
said: "In Europe, the inflation rate is falling. In the United
States ... the inflation rate is lower than it was in 2011."
"I continue to believe that there is more deflation in the
world than most people appreciate," Gundlach, who helps manage
approximately $49 billion in assets, said. "We will see
potentially a deflationary scare again," he added.
Gundlach said that the economy will likely face deflation
once central banks remove their stimulus programs. The Federal
Reserve last month said it would reduce its monthly bond
purchases, which have been implemented to spur hiring and
economic growth, to $55 billion. The Fed started its stimulus
program in 2012 and continued until December 2013 at an
$85-billion pace.
The central bank has also kept its short-term policy rate
between 0-0.25 percent since the depths of the recession in late
2008 to help the U.S. economy recover. The European Central
Bank, meanwhile, opened the door on April 3 to turning on its
money-printing presses to boost the euro zone economy and keep
inflation from staying too low.
Gundlach also said that he liked gold and that it was held
in good strong hands. "I'm actually sort of fond of gold as a
diversifier now," he said, adding however that he isn't
convinced gold will reach $10,000 an ounce.
He reiterated he favored dollar-denominated emerging market
bonds, and specified that he preferred longer-dated bonds given
positive long-term economic indicators for emerging market
countries.
Gundlach again sounded the alarm on China, which he said
could see a significant decline in economic growth. "A 23-fold
increase in the economy has got to be due for not just a plus 7
- how about a minus 7", he said in reference to Chinese economic
growth.
As for bitcoin, he said the currency is a "failure" now,
dogged by scandals, security issues as well as volatility. He
said he isn't sure it will ultimately be a failure in "version
4.0." Gundlach said with bitcoin, it's hard to control, but if
it finds its way to being non-replicatable and truly accepted,
"it would have really a seismic shock in terms of geopolitics
around the world."
He added: "If you can't control the money, it's hard to
control the economy."
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli, Bernard Orr)