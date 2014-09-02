New York, Sept 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds had net inflows of $697 million in August, with its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund attracting
net inflows of $562 million.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Tuesday
its DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended August with net
inflows totaling $2.47 billion so far this year, and more than
$3.42 billion of net inflows into DoubleLine open-end funds.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is posting returns of
5.46 percent year-to-date, surpassing the benchmark Barclays
U.S. Aggregate Bond Index which is returning 4.81 percent. The
DoubleLine fund is surpassing 77 percent of its peer category so
far this year, according to Morningstar data.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)