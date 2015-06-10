(Adds details, background)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 9 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday
he still believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not
raise interest rates this year, in part because of a lack of
wage inflation.
Gundlach, reiterating his Federal Reserve call first made in
early May, said on a client webcast that odds of a Fed rate
increase in December are less than 50 percent and under 30
percent in September.
The odds of a September interest rate hike "weirdly" have
risen, Gundlach said. "I would take the under on that ... I
think the odds of raising rates by December is less than 50
percent," he added.
Gundlach said he has been closely watching the year-on-year
change in hourly earnings in non-farm payroll figures. If the
year-on-year change exceeds 1.5 percent, Gundlach said he
believes the chances for the Fed to raise rates increases.
"If you take out your magnifying glass, you might convince
yourself that hourly earnings are actually rising," Gundlach
said, noting the figures haven't risen meaningfully in the
current economic cycle.
The debate on the timing of interest-rate hikes rages on.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley,
speaking in the wake of the May jobs report, said on Friday that
he continues to believe the U.S. central bank is on track to
raise interest rates this year.
The government reported a robust rate of hiring, with
payrolls expanding by 280,000 jobs. The jobless rate ticked up
to 5.5 percent from 5.4 percent in April, while wage gains
picked up.
Dudley's outlook on the economy and monetary policy is
critical given that he serves as vice chairman of the
monetary-policy-setting FOMC.
Last year, Gundlach correctly forecast that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, rather than rise as many expected, because
inflationary pressures were nonexistent and technical factors
such as aging demographics were at play.
Gundlach said on Tuesday that he still expects interest
rates to end 2015 where they started, around the 2.20 percent to
2.25 percent range. On Tuesday, the 10-year Treasury was trading
around 2.44 percent.
