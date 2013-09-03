NEW YORK, Sept 3 Kyle Bass is the latest hedge
fund manager to take a big stake in struggling retailer J.C.
Penney Co Inc now that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management has sold all its shares in the company.
Bass's Hayman Capital Management reported a 5.2 percent
stake of 11.4 million shares in Penney, according to a
regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Tuesday.
Hayman said it held the 5.2 percent stake as of Aug. 30,
just days after Ackman's Pershing Square sold its entire 18
percent stake in J.C. Penney, following a failed effort to push
the retailer into a more upscale business line.
Penney's shares were up 1.8 percent at $12.71 in early
afternoon trading.
Ackman's stake, which had made him J.C. Penney's biggest
shareholder, was sold to Citigroup Inc, which began
offering the shares to other investors.
Pershing Square lost hundreds of millions of dollars on the
bet on Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney, whose shares have fallen
35 percent so far this year.
Last week, hedge fund manager Richard Perry reported that
his fund, Perry Corp, increased its stake in J.C. Penney to 8.6
percent on Aug. 30 after buying another 3 million shares.
Perry, in an earlier regulatory filing, said he wanted
Penney's board to replace its interim chief executive, Myron
Ullman, with Ken Hicks, the chief executive of Foot Locker Inc
.
Perry also said he wanted the company to replace Chairman
Thomas Engibous with former Chief Executive Allen Questrom.
Perry said the decline in J.C. Penney's stock and bond prices
was a sign that investors had "lost confidence" in the company.
Hedge fund manager George Soros's Soros Fund Management
ranks as Penney's largest investor with a roughly 9.1 percent
stake, or 19.98 million shares, as of the end of the second
quarter.