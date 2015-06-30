NEW YORK, June 30 Julian Robertson, head of hedge fund Tiger Management, said he was "extremely positive" about Apple Inc and that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook was the "perfect person" to lead the company.

"It, I think, now has the right leader for this time," Robertson told cable television network CNBC.

He said it was possible that Cook was a better leader for Apple than previous CEO Steve Jobs, since Cook is "more of a humanist, and I think that's what a company of that size needs is a leader rather than an innovator." (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)