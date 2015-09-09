(Adds additional Chanos comments, details on Icahn's Cheniere
stake)
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Widely followed hedge fund
shortseller Jim Chanos said on Wednesday he is betting against
liquefied natural gas firm Cheniere Energy Inc.
"We've been pretty negative for the past six months on this
LNG space. We think it's a looming disaster," Chanos, founder of
Kynikos Associates, said during an appearance on CNBC.
His announcement that he has bet against Cheniere came after
activist investor Carl Icahn reported an 8.2 percent stake in
the LNG company last month.
Cheniere named two Icahn Capital LP managing directors to
its board days after Icahn, who is known for taking big stakes
in companies and pushing for management change, took a stake in
the company.
Cheniere shares last traded 3.9 percent lower at $54.51.
Chanos, who has a long-running bet against various Chinese
companies, also said Chinese economic growth would continue to
decline by about 2 percent a year. He added that investment
still comprised nearly half of China's economy despite its focus
on consumer-led growth.
"The model is broken," Chanos said. "The fact of the matter
is investment is still almost 50 percent of the economy, and
they're running out of room to borrow. That's the real problem."
Chanos also said he was still shorting the shares of
construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc
and was still bearish on the personal computer business.
Chanos, who has bet against the shares of Hewlett-Packard
, called HP a "backwards-looking company."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)