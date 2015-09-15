(Adds additional Bass comments)
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Kyle Bass, founder of hedge
fund Hayman Capital Management, told CNBC on Tuesday that Asian
banks face a sustained period of increased loan losses and that
global gross domestic product growth would slow more than
expected as a result.
Bass said the Chinese banking sector would face losses given
its rapid and aggressive growth. He cited a 400 percent increase
in Chinese bank assets since 2007 amounting to $31 trillion, or
310 percent of the country's $10 trillion of GDP.
"When you run a bank expansion that aggressively that
quickly, you're going to have some losses, and our assertion is
that you're just entering the non-performing loans cycle in
Asia," Bass said.
Bass said that other Asian countries like Malaysia were
facing the same issue, and as a result investors in emerging
markets should monitor the size of emerging market countries'
banking systems. He said that, since emerging markets comprise
42 percent of global GDP, global GDP would slow more than people
anticipate.
Bass said that, while money has flowed into emerging markets
over the past decade, there was currently a "huge FX reserve
drain." His comments came after fellow hedge fund manager David
Tepper of Appaloosa Management, in an interview with CNBC on
Sept. 10, attributed recent market volatility to reserve
drawdowns from China and other emerging markets.
In reference to his firm's campaign to wipe out certain drug
patents, Bass also firm was challenging "the worst patents in
the system."
"We're going to fight this fight, we're well funded, and we
have all the time in the world," he said.
Hayman's campaign hit a roadblock on Aug. 24 when the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office declined to formally review two
patents on Acorda Therapeutics Inc's flagship multiple
sclerosis drug, Ampyra.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Christian Plumb)