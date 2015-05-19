NEW YORK May 19 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn and Brett Icahn, his son and portfolio manager, on Tuesday stuck to their views that Apple Inc would introduce a television and a car.

The elder Icahn, in an interview with cable business channel CNBC, also said his main disagreement with the technology giant was that it was not doing bigger share buybacks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)