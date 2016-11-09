NEW YORK Nov 9 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Wednesday that he bought stocks in the overnight market on declines and that Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win was a "step in the right direction" for the U.S. economy.

"I saw that market going down like insanity, and I personally don't believe that Trump is bad for the market necessarily, so I left and went home and I bought a lot of stock in the overnight market," Icahn said. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)