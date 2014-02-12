Feb 11 Billionaire activist Carl Icahn, who has
been making headlines with his epic battle with Apple Inc.
, might have another one on his hands - this time with
his banker friends.
In an interview with FOX Business Network on Tuesday, Icahn
called for the reinstatement of the Glass-Steagall Act, which
separated investment banks and commercial banks.
Icahn declined to comment on JPMorgan Chase Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon being awarded a $20 million
package, but said: "I am good friends with a lot of bankers (and
they) may hate me for this, but I think the Volcker Rule is
fine."
"I think what they should do is go back to Glass-Steagall,"
he told FOX Business. "A lot of my friends at these investment
banks are going to be real mad at me for saying it, but I really
think that was one of the problems in '08."
Icahn, who rarely comments on the nation's banks, was
referring to the Depression-era law, which was repealed in the
late 1990s.
Of course, Icahn had kind words to say about Apple.
In a letter to Apple shareholders on Monday, Icahn wrote he
was ditching his non-binding proposal to force Apple to add
another $50 billion to its stock buyback plan, "especially when
the company is already so close to fulfilling our requested
repurchase target."
Icahn told FOX: "I'm not going anywhere. I'm not leaving. I
haven't sold one share, nor do I intend to. I think Apple is one
of the cheapest stocks around and I've said that - Tim Cook and
I agree on that. It's very undervalued."