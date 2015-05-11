(Adds Janus spokeswoman declined to comment)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, overseen by widely followed investor Bill
Gross, attracted just $58.6 million in net new cash in April,
and posted below-average returns, according to Morningstar data
on Monday.
The fund, which had assets of $1.5 billion at the end of
April, was down 0.39 percent year-to-date as of Friday,
underperforming its peer category by 1.83 percentage points for
that period, Morningstar said.
"Bill Gross obviously has a brand that resonates with
investors but to gather major assets, investors want more - more
of a longer track record with more success," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual fund research at S&P
Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence. "Bill Gross makes vocal
investment calls, but investors want to see it translate into
long-term results."
Last month, Gross said he placed a wager against German
bonds, tweeting on April 21 that German 10-year Bunds were "the
short of a lifetime" and that the bet was better than the pound
in 1993.
Gross was referring to investors George Soros and Stanley
Druckenmiller, who made their names betting against the pound in
1992.
German 10-year Bund yields had set record lows following the
European Central Bank's purchases of public-sector bonds on
March 9 as part of its trillion-euro stimulus program, with the
latest low of 0.049 percent touched on April 17.
Gross has said his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund was
"in the trade" as of the last reporting period at the end of
March. He also said the risk was "minimal" against the reward
and suggested the trade could earn more through leverage.
Gross's investment call proved prescient, with prices on
German bonds falling and their yields rising. The yield on the
10-year Bund was at 0.609 percent on Monday afternoon.
Rosenbluth said the latest available details of holdings in
Gross's fund, as of March 31, revealed bets on U.S. Treasuries
and emerging market debt, which could be "negating any gains
made in German Bunds. We just don't know what he has been
doing."
Morningstar said his Janus fund was lagging 93 percent of
his peer fund category and underperforming the benchmark
Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index by 1.21 percentage points.
A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Lisa Von Ahn)