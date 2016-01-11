(Adds Janus spokeswoman declined to comment; performance
results in 2015)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, run by widely followed investor Bill Gross,
posted net outflows of $57 million in December, according to
Morningstar data.
The Janus fund ended the year with total assets under
management of $1.27 billion after total cash withdrawals of $88
million last year, Morningstar said.
A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment.
"The mutual fund underperformed and lost money in 2015,"
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P
Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence. "This is not a good
start for a still unproven fund with a short history. Investors
that originally followed Bill Gross to Janus have good reason to
consider other alternatives in the active fund world."
In November, Soros Fund Management LLC, which billionaire
investor George Soros chairs, pulled its roughly $500 million
from an account run by Gross at Denver-based Janus Capital Group
Inc.
Overall cash withdrawals are particularly significant for
Gross as the Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Gross began managing
in October 2014, holds more than $700 million of Gross' personal
money.
Gross posted mixed performance results last year.
In 2015, the fund had a negative return of 0.72 percent,
trailing 41 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar.
Gross said on Thursday that investors should consider
increasing their exposure to developing markets over the long
term while buying 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries given
demographic factors.
Gross said in his January Investment Outlook that
demographics would dominate financial markets over the next few
decades, and developed nations like the United States should
invest more in emerging markets to compensate for a growing
number of retirees.
(Editing by Jeffrrey Benkoe)