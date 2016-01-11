(Adds Janus spokeswoman declined to comment; performance results in 2015)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Jan 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, run by widely followed investor Bill Gross, posted net outflows of $57 million in December, according to Morningstar data.

The Janus fund ended the year with total assets under management of $1.27 billion after total cash withdrawals of $88 million last year, Morningstar said.

A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment.

"The mutual fund underperformed and lost money in 2015," Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence. "This is not a good start for a still unproven fund with a short history. Investors that originally followed Bill Gross to Janus have good reason to consider other alternatives in the active fund world."

In November, Soros Fund Management LLC, which billionaire investor George Soros chairs, pulled its roughly $500 million from an account run by Gross at Denver-based Janus Capital Group Inc.

Overall cash withdrawals are particularly significant for Gross as the Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Gross began managing in October 2014, holds more than $700 million of Gross' personal money.

Gross posted mixed performance results last year.

In 2015, the fund had a negative return of 0.72 percent, trailing 41 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar.

Gross said on Thursday that investors should consider increasing their exposure to developing markets over the long term while buying 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries given demographic factors.

Gross said in his January Investment Outlook that demographics would dominate financial markets over the next few decades, and developed nations like the United States should invest more in emerging markets to compensate for a growing number of retirees. (Editing by Jeffrrey Benkoe)