NEW YORK, July 10 The Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, posted cash withdrawals of
$39.1 million in June, the second consecutive month of outflows
for the portfolio, Morningstar data showed on Friday.
Total assets in the fund, which is up 0.29 percent so far
this year, were $1.45 billion at the end of June, Morningstar
added.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund is trailing 64
percent of its peer category so far this year. In May, the fund
posted net outflows of $11.7 million and had assets under
management of $1.5 billion at the end of the month.
Gross, known as the 'Bond King' for his decades-long run of
successful returns, shocked fixed-income markets last September
when he quit Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a
$2 trillion powerhouse, for Janus.
But his string of bold calls at Janus, including his "short
of a lifetime" trade against German Bunds, has not translated
into profitable trades.
"My famous (infamous?) 'Short of a lifetime' trade on the
German Bund market was well timed but not necessarily well
executed," Gross wrote in his June investment outlook report to
clients. He did not elaborate on the execution of the
transaction.
If that weren't enough, Gross recommended in June shorting
the China Shenzhen Composite Index before its huge slump, saying
on Twitter, "Some investors know a bubble when they see one but
have new Chinese investors ever heard of a pyramid scheme or Mr.
Ponzi? Doubtful."
Gross never executed the trade, however. "I was trying to
stick to my knitting, and China wasn't really my knitting," he
told Bloomberg News earlier this week.
Janus Capital Group Inc said this month Gross will
get help running his mutual fund from Kapstream Capital Pty
Ltd's Kumar Palghat, after acquiring a majority stake in
Kapstream.
Gross, who began managing the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund in October, will continue to be primary portfolio
manager, Denver-based Janus said. Palghat will be co-portfolio
manager.
"The fund has performed only slightly better than the
Barclays Aggregate benchmark this year, despite its flexibility
to go anywhere and short bonds," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of
exchange traded fund and mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
"However, we think the recent acquisition should bring
additional resources and assets to the fund, providing scale
opportunities."
A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment on the cash
withdrawals.
