(Adds Janus declining comment, new co-portfolio manager of fund)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Aug 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, overseen by famed investor Bill Gross, posted cash withdrawals of $2.4 million in July, the third consecutive month of outflows for the portfolio, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.

The withdrawals have been tapering off as the fund's performance continues to improve. The fund posted net outflows of $39.1 million in June and $11.7 million in May, Morningstar said.

Total assets in the fund were $1.47 billion at the end of July, Morningstar said.

The fund, whose trailing one-month return was up 0.81 percent, is posting year-to-date returns of 1.53 percent, surpassing 77 percent of its peer category.

"The fund has had relatively strong performance this year compared to Lipper peers and the Barclays Aggregate index, which we think combined with broader management resources has helped the asset base stabilize," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence.

Gross, known as the "bond king" for his decades-long run of successful returns, shocked fixed-income markets last September when he quit Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a $2 trillion powerhouse, for Janus.

Last month, Janus Capital Group Inc announced Gross would be getting help running his mutual fund from Kapstream Capital Pty Ltd's Kumar Palghat after the Denver-based Janus acquired a majority stake in Kapstream.

Gross, who began managing the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund in October, continues to be primary portfolio manager. Palghat will be co-portfolio manager.

Kapstream is a pioneer in managing global unconstrained fixed income, Janus said.

A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment on the Global Unconstrained Bond Fund's net outflows. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)