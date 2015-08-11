(Adds Janus declining comment, new co-portfolio manager of
fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, overseen by famed investor Bill Gross,
posted cash withdrawals of $2.4 million in July, the third
consecutive month of outflows for the portfolio, Morningstar
data showed on Tuesday.
The withdrawals have been tapering off as the fund's
performance continues to improve. The fund posted net outflows
of $39.1 million in June and $11.7 million in May, Morningstar
said.
Total assets in the fund were $1.47 billion at the end of
July, Morningstar said.
The fund, whose trailing one-month return was up 0.81
percent, is posting year-to-date returns of 1.53 percent,
surpassing 77 percent of its peer category.
"The fund has had relatively strong performance this year
compared to Lipper peers and the Barclays Aggregate index, which
we think combined with broader management resources has helped
the asset base stabilize," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF
& Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ Global Markets
Intelligence.
Gross, known as the "bond king" for his decades-long run of
successful returns, shocked fixed-income markets last September
when he quit Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a
$2 trillion powerhouse, for Janus.
Last month, Janus Capital Group Inc announced Gross
would be getting help running his mutual fund from Kapstream
Capital Pty Ltd's Kumar Palghat after the Denver-based Janus
acquired a majority stake in Kapstream.
Gross, who began managing the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund in October, continues to be primary portfolio manager.
Palghat will be co-portfolio manager.
Kapstream is a pioneer in managing global unconstrained
fixed income, Janus said.
A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment on the Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund's net outflows.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Alan Crosby)