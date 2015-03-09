(Adds Janus spokeswoman's no comment; Gross quotes)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 9 Investors pulled $18.5 million
from Bill Gross's Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
in February, the first such cash withdrawal since the closely
watched investor took on the portfolio in October, Morningstar
said on Monday.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund's assets under
management stood at $1.45 billion at the end of February, down
from $1.46 billion at the end of January, its highest in net
assets, according to Morningstar data.
"The fund has declined in value year-to-date, which given
its short record, is discouraging," said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of ETF & mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ Global
Markets Intelligence.
"We think many investors will wait to see if Gross can
establish a strong longer-term record before considering adding
money."
Overall, Janus's mutual funds saw net inflows of $449.5
million in February, Morningstar said.
Flows to Gross's new fund have been choppy. After taking in
$770 million in November, the fund had net deposits of $176
million in December and just $85.6 million in January, according
to Morningstar data.
In January, Janus Capital Chief Executive Dick Weil said on
a conference call that Gross had pumped more than $700 million
of his own money into the fund.
Gross, who built Pimco into one of the largest investment
firms in the world, resigned from the firm Sept. 26 to join
Janus Capital Group Inc.
A Janus spokeswoman had no comment.
In an April 2013 investment letter, Gross then told his
Pimco clients that solid returns were going to be difficult to
replicate in the years to come, given unconventional central
bank actions across the world.
"All of us, even the old guys like (Warren) Buffett,
(George) Soros, (Dan) Fuss, yeah - me too, have cut our teeth
during perhaps a most advantageous period of time, the most
attractive epoch, that an investor could experience," Gross
said.
"Since the early 1970s when the dollar was released from
gold and credit began its incredible, liquefying, total return
journey to the present day, an investor that took marginal risk,
levered it wisely and was conveniently sheltered from periodic
bouts of deleveraging or asset withdrawals could, and in some
cases, was rewarded with the crown of 'greatness.'"
Last Monday, Gross said in his latest investment letter for
Janus: "Own high quality bonds and low P/E, high quality stocks
if you want to stay out of the doghouse."
