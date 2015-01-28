Jan 28 Bill Gross of Janus Capital said on CNBC on Wednesday that he thinks the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points around June in what he characterizes as a symbolic move.

The Fed on Wednesday repeated that it will remain "patient" in deciding when to raise interest rates, and said the U.S. economy is on track despite turmoil in other markets around the world.

Concluding their first policy-setting meeting of the year, Fed officials looked past the urgent moves made by other central banks this month to boost their struggling economies and saw continued economic expansion in the United States. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)