NEW YORK, June 30 Bond investing guru Bill Gross is warning investors and markets that mutual funds, hedge funds and Exchange-Traded Funds are most vulnerable when liquidity becomes scarce.

"Mutual funds, hedge funds, and ETFs, are part of the "shadow banking system" where these modern "banks" are not required to maintain reserves or even emergency levels of cash," Gross said in his latest Investment Outlook on Tuesday. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by W Simon)