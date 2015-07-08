By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8
Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, reiterated on
Wednesday that investors should curb their enthusiasm on
returns.
"Making money with money is becoming more difficult because
yields are low, P/Es are high and investment/productivity is
declining," Gross wrote on Twitter.
Gross, known as the "Bond King" for his decades-long run of
successful returns, shocked fixed-income markets last year when
he quit Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a $2
trillion powerhouse, in September for Janus.
But his string of bold calls at Janus, including his "short
of a lifetime" trade against German Bunds, has not translated
into profitable trades.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund has underperformed
69 percent of its peer category so far this year and has had low
cash inflows. In May, the fund posted net outflows of $11.7
million and had assets under management of $1.5 billion at the
end of the month, according to Morningstar.
"My famous (infamous?) 'Short of a lifetime' trade on the
German Bund market was well timed but not necessarily well
executed," Gross wrote in his June investment outlook report to
clients. He did not elaborate on the execution of the
transaction.
If that weren't enough, Gross recommended in June shorting
the China Shenzhen Composite Index before its huge slump, saying
on Twitter, "Some investors know a bubble when they see one but
have new Chinese investors ever heard of a pyramid scheme or Mr.
Ponzi? Doubtful."
Gross told Bloomberg News on Wednesday that he never
executed his own China trade. "I was trying to stick to my
knitting, and China wasn't really my knitting," he said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)