NEW YORK, April 1 Bill Gross, the closely
watched bond investor, on Wednesday said the portfolios he
manages at Janus Capital Group Inc closely resemble the
investment strategies of Bridgewater Associates, the world's
largest hedge fund firm.
Gross, who runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
, said in his latest Investment Outlook report:
"Unconstrained portfolios at Janus mimic most closely the
strategic philosophy at Bridgewater."
Unconstrained bond funds have become some of the most
popular investment vehicles over the last year because they have
the flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities
globally and often invest in credit rather than interest-rate
sensitive assets.
Bridgewater, with assets under management of about $169
billion and run by Ray Dalio, has used leverage to try to
magnify returns on stocks, bonds and commodities.
"Cheap leverage is an alpha generating strategy as long as
short rates stay low," Gross said. "Of course if an investor
borrows short term to invest longer and riskier, the potential
alpha necessarily demands choosing the correct assets to lever.
The challenge is to purchase the ones that might remain
artificially priced over one's investment horizon."
Gross said corporate credit spreads are too tight and
therefore expensive. "Duration is more neutral but there is
little to be gained from it in the U.S., Euroland, and the U.K.
unless the global economy inches towards recession."
All told, Gross said the most attractive opportunity rests
with the notion that Mario Draghi's 18-month Quantitative Easing
program, which roughly purchases 200 percent of sovereign net
new issuance during that time, will keep yields low in Germany
and therefore anchor U.S. Treasuries and U.K. Gilts in the
process.
"I would not buy these clearly overvalued assets but sell
'volatility' around them, such that much higher returns can be
captured if say the German 10-year Bund at 20 basis points
doesn't move to -.05 percent or up to .50 percent over three
months' time."
