NEW YORK Nov 17 Marc Lasry, the chief executive of distressed investing specialist Avenue Capital Group, says investing in energy debt offers a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," after plunges in oil and other commodity prices left many companies overleveraged.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York on Tuesday, Lasry said the amount of distressed debt in energy has grown to between roughly $250 billion and $300 billion from $100 billion at the start of 2015. He said that offered opportunities for patient investors not bent on making a quick buck.

"Energy today is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Lasry, who oversees $13.2 billion at New York-based Avenue. "Either you will get paid off, or you will become the new equity of these companies, but you need the luxury of time. You need to be able to wait two or three or four years."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)