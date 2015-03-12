BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
NEW YORK, March 12 Kase Capital Managing Director Whitney Tilson, who is short Lumber Liquidator shares, said on Thursday that Lumber Liquidators' conference call was "a continuation of the company's campaign of distraction and deception."
Tilson says Lumber Liquidators "is using improper test methods" to determine proper formaldehyde levels of its flooring products. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan, Editing by Franklin Paul)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.