NEW YORK, March 27 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Tuesday that he is not concerned about his losses from the bankruptcy of futures firm MF Global.

Icahn, chairman of Icahn Enterprises, said, "For our portfolio and for our capital, it wasn't a big thing."

Regarding the role of Jon Corzine, who headed the firm, Icahn said that he likes Corzine and that the collapse was "probably an honest thing that happened."

Corzine - formerly a CEO of Goldman Sachs, a U.S. senator and then a governor of New Jersey - oversaw the risky trades on European sovereign debt that helped bring down the firm. MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.

Key officers at MF Global were scheduled to appear before Congress again on Wednesday for questioning on the status of lost client funds. The Congressional panel is looking into whether MF Global deliberately dipped into client money to help pay off some of its obligations during its waning days. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Gary Hill)