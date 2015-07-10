(Deletes extraneous words in last paragraph)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, July 10 Pimco more than doubled its
holdings of U.S. government-related debt in its flagship Pimco
Total Return Fund in June from the prior month, the
firm reported on its website on Friday, as it looks for the
Federal Reserve to hike interest rates slowly.
Pacific Investment Management Co, which is known as Pimco
and is a unit of Germany's Allianz SE, said the Pimco
Total Return Fund increased its holdings in U.S.
government-related securities to 19.6 percent in June, up from
8.5 percent in May.
The $102.8 billion Pimco flagship fund had its largest
position in mortgages, which accounted for 36.8 percent of
holdings as of June 30 up from 34.6 percent in May, according to
the firm's posting on its website.
U.S. government-related holdings may include nominal
Treasuries and inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures
and options, agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed
corporate securities, and interest rate swaps.
While Pimco's holdings in U.S. government-related debt
increased significantly, its holdings in short-duration
instruments dropped dramatically.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had 1.65 percent in
short-duration instruments in June, down from 17.8 percent in
May.
Short-duration instruments include securities and other
instruments with an effective duration less than one year and
rated investment grade or higher. They are commingled liquidity
funds, uninvested cash, interest receivables, net unsettled
trades, broker money, short duration derivatives (for example
Eurodollar futures) and derivatives offsets.
The Pimco Total Return Fund increased its holdings in
emerging markets to 21.6 percent of assets in June, compared
with 19.1 percent in May, according to Pimco's website. In
credit, the fund had an 8.84 percent allocation to
investment-grade debt in June, up from 8.2 percent allocation in
May, and 3.22 percent in high yield "junk" bonds in June, down
from 3.3 percent in high yield the previous month.
A Pimco spokeswoman declined to comment.
