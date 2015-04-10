BRIEF-Nvidia says Tencent cloud adopts Nvidia Tesla for AI cloud computing
* New tencent cloud offerings to use nvidia pascal-based gpu computing and deep learning platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 10 The Pimco Total Return Fund decreased its exposure in U.S. government-related securities to 21.60 percent in March, from 35.29 percent in February, according to Pimco's website on Friday.
Pimco Total Return Fund's mortgage holdings held steady at 32.91 pct in March, compared with 32.86 percent in February, Pimco said.
* Recommends approval of Novo Nordisk's Nonacog Beta Pegol drug for treatment of haemophilia