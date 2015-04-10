(Adds asset allocation shifts in non-U.S. developed, emerging market holdings, paragraphs 2-9; adds byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, April 10 The Pimco Total Return Fund decreased its exposure in U.S. government-related securities to 21.60 percent in March, from 35.29 percent in February, according to Pimco's website on Friday.

Pimco Total Return Fund's mortgage holdings held steady at 32.91 pct in March, compared with 32.86 percent in February, Pimco said. Most notable was Pimco Total Return Fund's exposure in non-U.S. developed holdings, which increased to 2.56 percent in March, compared with a negative position of 2.70 percent in February.

The Pimco Total Return Fund, with assets under management of $117.4 billion at the end of March, remains the world's largest bond fund, although it is now only slightly bigger than the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index fund, which has assets of $116.8 billion.

The March asset allocation moves in the Pimco Total Return Fund, the Newport Beach, Calif.'s flagship portfolio, corroborates with recent market views by Dan Ivascyn, Pimco's Group Chief Investment Officer.

Ivascyn has said that Pimco believes "lower neutral policy rates is now largely priced into the markets, and thus we see limited upside for high quality duration over the cyclical horizon. As such, our preference is to position Pimco portfolios flat to modestly underweight high quality duration like U.S. Treasuries, U.K. Gilts or German Bunds."

At the end of March, the Pimco Total Return Fund held 6.75 percent of its portfolio in investment-grade credit and 4.83 percent in high-yield junk bonds, according to its website.

Pimco saw select opportunities in emerging markets.

The Pimco Total Return Fund increased its exposure in the sector to 23.96 percent by the end of March, compared with 18.09 percent the previous month.

Ivascyn said going into 2015 that weaker commodity prices, a stronger dollar and a potential shift in Federal Reserve policy should weigh on the emerging markets as a whole over the next year. "This should result in attractive investment opportunities for the long-term investor," he said about emerging markets. "For example, local rates in Mexico are attractive given the high yields offered in the context of a high quality country with strong linkages to the U.S." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)