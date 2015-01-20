NEW YORK Jan 20 Pacific Investment Management Co said in its 2015 Asset Allocation Outlook report on Tuesday that the bond firm has placed an overweight position on global equities, particularly European and Japanese equities, and is underweight on global government bonds.

U.S. equities, which saw double-digit gains in the S&P 500, are "fairly valued," Pimco said, saying that it expects stocks in Europe and Japan to outperform the United States.

Overall, Pimco said investors may need to brace for another challenging year due to uneven global economic growth and high valuations. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gaffen and Leslie Adler)