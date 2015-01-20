NEW YORK Jan 20 Pacific Investment Management
Co said in its 2015 Asset Allocation Outlook report on Tuesday
that the bond firm has placed an overweight position on global
equities, particularly European and Japanese equities, and is
underweight on global government bonds.
U.S. equities, which saw double-digit gains in the S&P 500,
are "fairly valued," Pimco said, saying that it expects stocks
in Europe and Japan to outperform the United States.
Overall, Pimco said investors may need to brace for another
challenging year due to uneven global economic growth and high
valuations.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gaffen and
Leslie Adler)