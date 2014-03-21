Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
March 21 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday launched the Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund, one of the largest closed-end funds to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to a statement by the firm.
The fund, which raised $600 million in its common share offering, will be managed by Alfred Murata and traded under the symbol "PGI.UN." The actively managed portfolio is comprised primarily of fixed-income securities selected from multiple global fixed-income sectors.
This is the first time Pimco is launching a closed-end fund in Canada. Pacific Investment Management Co, which had $1.91 trillion of assets under management as of Dec. 31, is a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE.
The news is a refreshing break after a rough week for the firm. Morningstar Inc analysts downgraded Pacific Investment Management Co's overall stewardship grade by one notch on Tuesday, reflecting a higher degree of uncertainty after the departure of Mohamed El-Erian and other key personnel.
The research firm downgraded Pimco's stewardship grade to a C from B following a comprehensive review of Pimco which included a visit to the Newport Beach, California-based fund company by Morningstar analyst Eric Jacobson on March 10. The highest grade is an A and the worst is an F.
Morningstar's Jacobson reaffirmed its Gold Rating on Bill Gross's flagship $236 billion Pimco Total Return as "Gross is still one of the best around; modest showings in 2011 and 2013 were disappointing, but expectations of perfection weren't realistic either."
But on Thursday, Pimco was replaced by TCW Group Inc as the subadvisor of a $1.3 billion bond fund offered by Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. According to a source familiar with the situation, the move out of Pimco had been in the works since October and was unrelated to the management shakeup at Pimco. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
