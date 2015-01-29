(Adds quote from Pimco head of dividend strategies, detail on funds; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Jan 29 Bond giant Pimco on Thursday launched two dividend funds designed to invest in regional stocks that potentially offer attractive yields, growing dividends and long-term capital appreciation.

The Pimco U.S. Dividend Fund aims to invest in 25 to 35 domestic, dividend-paying stocks while the Pimco International Dividend Fund invests in 40 to 80 dividend-paying companies in developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S.

Brad Kinkelaar, executive vice president and head of dividend strategies, and Adam Muller, senior vice president and portfolio manager, will manage the funds.

"The launch of these two funds underscores our commitment to investors who want diverse solutions in their pursuit of growing income streams and competitive returns in a challenging investment environment," Virginie Maisonneuve, chief investment officer of global equities, said in a statement.

The new strategies expand Pacific Investment Management Co's existing income offerings that include the Pimco Dividend and Income Builder Fund and the Pimco Income Fund, whose co-managers, group CIO Dan Ivascyn and managing director Alfred Murata, won Morningstar's 2013 U.S. Fixed Income Managers of the Year.

Institutional shares of the Pimco U.S. Dividend Fund will trade under the ticker symbol PVDIX, while institutional shares of the Pimco International Dividend Fund will trade under the ticker symbol PVIIX. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)