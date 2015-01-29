(Adds quote from Pimco head of dividend strategies, detail on
funds; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 29 Bond giant Pimco on Thursday
launched two dividend funds designed to invest in regional
stocks that potentially offer attractive yields, growing
dividends and long-term capital appreciation.
The Pimco U.S. Dividend Fund aims to invest in 25 to 35
domestic, dividend-paying stocks while the Pimco International
Dividend Fund invests in 40 to 80 dividend-paying companies in
developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S.
Brad Kinkelaar, executive vice president and head of
dividend strategies, and Adam Muller, senior vice president and
portfolio manager, will manage the funds.
"The launch of these two funds underscores our commitment to
investors who want diverse solutions in their pursuit of growing
income streams and competitive returns in a challenging
investment environment," Virginie Maisonneuve, chief investment
officer of global equities, said in a statement.
The new strategies expand Pacific Investment Management Co's
existing income offerings that include the Pimco Dividend and
Income Builder Fund and the Pimco Income Fund, whose
co-managers, group CIO Dan Ivascyn and managing director Alfred
Murata, won Morningstar's 2013 U.S. Fixed Income Managers of the
Year.
Institutional shares of the Pimco U.S. Dividend Fund will
trade under the ticker symbol PVDIX, while institutional shares
of the Pimco International Dividend Fund will trade under the
ticker symbol PVIIX.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Bernadette Baum)