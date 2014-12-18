(Adds law firm investigation)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 17 Pimco posted a record total
outflow of $5.8 billion from its emerging market funds in the
first 11 months of 2014, according to Morningstar data released
on Wednesday.
Pimco's funds have suffered from ill-timed investment bets
in Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Venezuela along with the ongoing
flight by investors from emerging markets and the management
shakeup following the dramatic departures of co-founder Bill
Gross and Chief Executive Officer Mohamed El-Erian.
The year-to-date outflow figure for Pacific Investment
Management Co's emerging market bond funds, a sector where the
company is the global market leader, is nearly three times the
total 2013 outflow of $2.0 billion, mutual-fund data provider
Morningstar said.
Pimco's $1.87 trillion asset base, which gives it the
ability to play a dominant role in the U.S. Treasury and other
major bond markets, may not provide it with such an advantage in
illiquid emerging debt markets where large investments can be
difficult to exit and losses can mount when prices drop.
Pimco gets caught in "a vicious circle" as wrong calls lead
to fund redemptions by investors. That in turn forces it to sell
bonds into a volatile market, driving the prices of remaining
holdings down even further, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of
mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
The $9.8 billion Pimco Emerging Local Bond Fund,
which invests primarily in local currency government bonds in
emerging markets, has had outflows of more than $1.6 billion in
the 11 months ended Nov. 30.
Year-to-date returns were down 8.3 percent as of Tuesday,
behind the J.P. Morgan Global Bond Index-EM Global Diversified
Composite Unhedged, which is down 8.2 percent.
The $3.3 billion Pimco Emerging Markets Bond Fund,
which focuses on external-currency debt denominated in U.S.
dollars, has been cut in half this year through the end of
November with net outflows of $3.3 billion, Morningstar added.
Year-to-date returns were down 4.6 percent as of Tuesday,
behind the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global
Composite, which is up 1.2 percent.
At the same time, the $1.37 billion Pimco Emerging Markets
Corporate Bond Fund, which invests in fixed income
securities issued by corporations in emerging markets, has had
outflows of $876 million.
Year-to-date returns were down 4.8 percent as of Tuesday,
behind the J.P. Morgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index
Diversified Composite, which is up 3.3 percent.
Law firm Girard Gibbs LLP said on Wednesday it is
"investigating potential claims on behalf of investors who
purchased shares in the Pimco Emerging Markets Bond Fund
concerning possible violations of federal and state securities
laws.
"This year, Russia has experienced a significant financial
crisis," Girard Gibbs said on its website. "Oil prices have
plummeted and the rouble has lost more than half its value.
Meanwhile, the fund's investment in Russian bonds has remained
significant."
Girard Gibbs said: "This investigation concerns possible
violations of federal and state securities laws arising out of
the fund's investment practices and possible misstatements or
omissions the fund made in its public filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission."
Pimco did not return requests for comment on the
investigation.
Michael Gomez, head of Pimco's emerging markets portfolio
management team, said in a statement: "The investment themes in
Pimco's portfolios are based on long-term ideas and views. While
emerging markets have been volatile, we think segments of the
market offer compelling risk/reward opportunities for long-term
investors."
