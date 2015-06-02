BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Q4 shr C$0.16
* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
NEW YORK, June 2 The Pimco Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund posted net outflows of $53.9 million in May, ending the month with $2.6 billion in assets under management, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.
The Pimco Total Return ETF, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, hit its peak in assets under management in April 2013 with $5.2 billion, Morningstar added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Railway minister Suresh Prabhu at Governance Now summit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a ch