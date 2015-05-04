BRIEF-Total Energy Services says Savanna Energy Services' board has been reconstituted
* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna
May 4 Investors yanked another $5.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund last month, down from withdrawals of $7.3 billion the previous month, Pimco said on Monday.
April's outflow, the 24th straight month of withdrawals, leaves the Pimco Total Return Fund's assets at $110.4 billion at end of April. That's down from $117.4 billion of assets at the end of March.
The Pimco Total Return Fund delivered a net after fee return of 1.62 percent in four months of year, outperforming its benchmark by 38 basis points, Pimco said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Intelgenx Technologies Corp files for offering of 8 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 of up to C$10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1eWiq Further company coverage:
* announced that it has started up another new oxygen and nitrogen plant in Guangdong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: