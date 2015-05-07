(Adds quotes from portfolio manager, details on fund strategy)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK May 7 Bond giant Pimco rolled out on Thursday the Pimco Capital Securities and Financials Fund, which will invest in capital securities, including subordinated bonds, preferred shares and contingent capital instruments issued by financial institutions globally.

Philippe Bodereau, managing director and portfolio manager based in London, and Yuri Garbuzov, executive vice president and portfolio manager based in Newport Beach, California, will manage the fund.

The fund follows the launch of a similar European fund that has raised over $5 billion, said Pimco, which oversaw $1.59 trillion as of March 31.

The strategy focuses on bottom-up security selection across banks' capital structures and around the globe, guided by a team of eight bank and financial credit research analysts and 10 specialist portfolio managers. It also relies on Pimco's macro analysis to identify regional investment opportunities and manage downside risks.

Pimco said the firm believes there are compelling opportunities in bank securities that sit lower in the capital structure due to the multi-year deleveraging in the U.S. and European banking sectors and the stricter capital requirements imposed by regulators on large global financial institutions.

"The banking sector's strong and improving credit fundamentals and the compelling absolute and relative valuations of bank hybrids should result in attractive long-term total returns for our clients," Bodereau said. "This strategy offers potentially higher risk-adjusted returns than equities and high-yield debt by capitalizing on opportunities created by relative value dislocations in the U.S. and in Europe."

Institutional shares of the PIMCO Capital Securities and Financials Fund trade under the ticker symbol PFINX.